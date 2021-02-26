New beginning for Osea Vakatalesau

Former national football striker Osea Vakatalesau will be turning a new leaf in the Digicel Premier League this season.

After being suspended from playing at all levels of football in 2017, Vakatalesau made a strong comeback last year for the Nadroga team and guided the side back to the premier division.

This will be a new beginning for the 37-year-old Ba native as he plans to help the Stallions remain in the top tier.

Vakatalesau says he wants to impart what he has learnt over the years to the younger players in the squad.

“Nothing more I just offer my experience to them and they have been training well with our coach and training staff. We have been training hard so we can be competitive in the Super Premier.”

Vakatalesau and Nadroga will feature in its first premier league match against Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.

Also on Sunday, Rewa will battle Suva at the ANZ Stadium while Lautoka hosts Navua at Churchill Park.

Both matches will be played at 3pm.

The lone match on Saturday will see Labasa taking on Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.