Naziah is new Fiji FA West Vice President

New Fiji Football West vice presidentNaziah Ali Krishna

Naziah Ali Krishna has been elected as the new Fiji Football West vice president for the next three-year term.

This was made official at the 86th Fiji FA Ordinary Congress held in Labasa.

Naziah was nominated after gaining a great number of support from the respective districts in West, Central, and North.

She says that women have a lot of potential, and she is overwhelmed by the support received for developing football at all levels in Fiji.

“My vision is what the board envisions in terms of the future of football, which is to make football truly accessible. Over the years, you felt that not everybody could play football, so what we want is to open it up.”

The position was left vacant after the dismissal of Aiyaz Musa last year.

Marc Mclerath has also been appointed as a new trustee for the Fiji FA board, after the passing of the late Vinod Patel while Parmod Chand has also been elected as the vice patron of Fiji FA.