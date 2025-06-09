Navua to host EPL double header

[File Photo]

The Extra Premier League resumes this Sunday with a series of exciting matches, including a double-header hosted at the Uprising Sports Center in Navua.

The first match kicks off at 1pm at Lawaqa Park, where Nadroga FC will face off against Tavua FC.

At the same time, Suva FC will take on Nasinu FC at Uprising Sports Ground.

The action in Navua continues at 3pm when the host team, Navua FC, goes up against Lautoka FC.

Meanwhile, other matches are scheduled across the country, with Nadi FC facing Rewa FC at Prince Charles Park at 3pm and Ba FC taking on Labasa FC at the 4R Stadium, Govind Park, also at 3pm.

This will also be the first time Ba’s 4R Govind Park will host an EPL match.

Fans can catch live commentary of the Labasa vs Ba match on Radio Fiji Two.

