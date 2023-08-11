Navua holds Lautoka in BOG thriller

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Southern Forest Navua came from behind to hold Bargain Box Lautoka FC 1-1 in an exciting second match of the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants Tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu scored an early goal in the 5th minute.

They led 1-0 throughout the majority of the match before Zainal Ali equalized with a header in the 74th minute.

Navua plays Security Systems Management Inc./Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri FC tomorrow at 1 pm while Bargain Box Lautoka will face Esy Kool/Star Pools/Ranvis Nadi at 7 pm.