Navua edges Suva in Premier League clash

Navua FC

Navua FC successfully defended their home ground this afternoon, securing a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Suva in the second round of the Extra Supermarket Premier League at the Sporting Center in Pacific Harbour.

The decisive moment came in the first half when former Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu found the back of the net with a clinical finish, giving Navua an early lead.

Despite sustained pressure from Suva in the second half as they pushed for an equalizer, Navua’s defense remained resolute to preserve the narrow win.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day at the same venue, Labasa currently leads Nasinu 3–0, with the second half underway.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.