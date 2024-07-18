Navua confident of good outing

[File Photo]

Navua Football Association President Rajeev Prasad believes that the draws for the upcoming Battle of the Giants tournament, scheduled at the HFC Stadium, are well-balanced.

Prasad says that the HFC stadium has been a lucky hunting ground for the team from Navua and they should be making the semi-finals.

“It’s a very balanced pool this one, like for BOG compared to the Fiji Fact, and for us Navuans, I believe HFC Stadium is always been a lucky ground for us, and I think in this pool we should make it up to the semifinals.”

Navua is drawn in Group B with Fiji Fact champions Lautoka FC, Nadi FC, and Labasa FC.

The Battle of the Giants tournament is set to kick off on the 26th of this month.