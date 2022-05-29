Navua breaks Blues unbeaten run in Fiji FACT

Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua handed Bakers Fresh Lautoka its first loss in the Digicel Fiji FACT at Lawaqa Park.

The Sayed Ali-coached side recorded its first win of the tournament in style as they stunned the Blues with a 2-1 win.

Even though Navua bowed out of the tournament, they went out with their heads high with a brilliant display of football, giving their fans something to celebrate.

Zainal Ali opened the scoring after heading into the back of the net giving Lautoka goalkeeper Viliame Tabucala no chance at all.

The Blues did not want to break their Fiji FACT winning record as they time and again attacked the Southerner’s goalmouth but the Navua defence stood tall and held on with a 1-nil scoreline at the breather.

It was the goal-scoring sensation, Sairusi Nalaubu who found the back of the net after beating the Navua defenders with his speed to level scores.

Navua did not want to disappoint their fans as they increased the tempo in the fast pace encounter trying hard to find the winner, forcing the spectators onto the edge of their seats who backed them up with their loud cheering.

The westerners defended tremendously but it was the substitute Inoke O’Connor giving the Reds their first win of the tournament.

Lautoka still remains on top of the points table with nine points while Navua bowed out proudly with four points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A LAUTOKA 4 3 0 1 6 4 +2 9 LABASA 3 2 0 1 5 4 +1 6 NADI 3 1 1 1 7 6 +1 4 NAVUA 4 1 1 2 6 7 -1 4 REWA 4 0 2 2 4 6 -2 2 POOL B SUVA 3 3 0 0 5 0 +5 9 BA 4 2 1 1 9 4 +5 7 NADROGA 3 1 2 0 4 2 +2 5 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4 NASINU 4 0 0 4 2 13 -11 0