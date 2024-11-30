Navua bow out as Manukau secure semi-final spot

2023 runners up NZFFI Manukau All Stars defeated Navua FC 3-1 to secure their place in the semi-finals of the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Manukau opened their account early with Alex Saniel scoring an easy goal in the 15th minute.

Just five minutes later, Jack Caunter doubled their lead with a simple finish, capitalizing on a lapse in Navua’s defense.

The second half saw Garbhan Coughlan extend Manukau’s lead to 3-0 with a clinical strike, putting the game firmly out of Navua’s reach.

To compound Navua’s struggles, goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi was sent off in the second half, leaving the team to fight with 10 men.

Despite the setback, Navua’s Filipe Baravilala pulled one back in the 59th minute.

However, it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback, and the spirited effort fell short.