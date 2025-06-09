Nasinu extends Beach Soccer dominance

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Nasinu Beach Soccer Club has once again proven its supremacy, retaining the Extra Beach Soccer League title for 2025 and remaining unbeaten for two consecutive years.

The competition, held in the southern zone at the Fiji Sports Council Beach Soccer pitch in Laucala, saw Nasinu overcome strong challenges from teams including Rewa, Suva, Tailevu Naitasiri, Navua, Lami and Northland Tailevu.

Navua finished second, with Lami claiming third place.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasinu President Jagindar Singh says he is proud of the outcome especially knowing the sacrfices of the team.

“Winning back-to-back titles is a huge achievement for Nasinu. It shows the strength, unity, and determination within the team. They have remained focused and consistent, proving that hard work truly pays off.”

Singh highlights the club’s success reflects the combined efforts of players, coaching staff, management and supporters.

He adds that the team aims to continue building its culture of unity and inspire more youth to take up beach soccer.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.