Nadro Coach walks out after disappointing performance

Action from the Nadroga vs Rewa match

Nadroga’s newly appointed coach, Viliame Toma, has walked out of camp following the team’s heavy 7-0 defeat to Rewa in their opening match of the 2024 FMF IDC.

This was confirmed to FBC Sports by Sigatoka Electric/ Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Nadroga FC’s team director Praveen Padyachi, who said that Toma was the first one who made the decision to leave the team.

With the tournament still ongoing, Nadroga will be without a head coach for the remainder of their matches, at least until further arrangements are made.

The team is scheduled to take on RC Manubhai Ba tomorrow at 4pm, facing a tough challenge as they look to regroup after their disappointing start.