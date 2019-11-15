Nadi takes different approach

It will be a different ball game when the second half of the first Vodafone Fiji FACT semi-final clash between Esy Kool Nadi and Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa resumes today.

Nadi, with a 1-nil advantage, will be looking to maintain their lead on course for their title defense.

The Delta Tigers on the other hand will be playing catch-up football hoping to secure their place in the final.

Nadi head coach Kamal Swamy says they will need to come in with a different approach.

“It will be more tough having the lead and playing the second half, the next day. The mindset will be different for Rewa now and our mindset will be different so we need to work on those lines and we have to keep the players in focus for the second half and let’s hope the players are focused and continue strongly in the second half.”

The match was abandoned yesterday due to the unplayable ground condition.

It will resume at 12pm today at Subrail Park from the same scoreline.

Nadi was first on the scoreboard following a set piece corner in the fifth minute.

Veteran Avinesh Waran Suwamy took the corner kick before Vuniuci Tikomaimereke finished it off with a beautiful header.

In the second semi-final, Vinz Workz Suva takes on Galaxy Hotel and Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa at 1pm.