Nadi remains focused ahead of final

Nadi players during their semi-final against Suva yesterday.

After Nadi’s thrilling 2-0 semi-final win against Suva, Coach Raj Dayal is stressing on the importance of staying focused as they prepare for the final against Lautoka.

Nadi is now just one game away from ending a 28-year drought in the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament.

Despite the excitement, Dayal is determined to keep his players grounded.

“There’s always joy, but I kept holding them back. The job is not done yet. We still have one battle to go, and it’s against Lautoka, a tough side.”

Dayal adds that they are expecting a tough game and defeating Lautoka in the pool rounds is a thing of the past.

Smart & Efficient Security Services/Calgary Nadi will face Flick Hygiene Lautoka at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

You can listen to the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, the final of the RC Manubhai/ Apco Coatings Veterans will also be played today at 11.30am as a curtain raiser for the BOG final.