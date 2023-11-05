Nadi makes Futsal IDC final

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Nadi has qualified for the Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC final.

The jetsetters beat Glamada Labasa 3-1 on penalty kicks.

This is after both teams were locked 7-all following two halves of extra time.

Edwin Sahayam scored five goals for the Babasiga Lions while Ashnil Raju and Sonal Prasad netted the others.

Nadi’s Junior Wanetatha found the back of the net three times with Mohammed Shalmeen adding a double and Rusiate Matarerega along with Mohammed Arian scored a goal each.

The Nadi side will meet the winner of the Rooster Ba and HLB Mann Judd Suva in the final at 3pm at the Vodafone Arena.