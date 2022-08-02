Nadi gears up for Suva

[File Photo]

It is back to the drawing board for Nadi as they prepare for a tough Suva opponent this week.

The side is currently ranked fifth in the standings with 23 points after its one-all draw against Ba over the weekend.

Nadi Assistant Coach, Emosi Baleinuku, says they need to win their next round of matches to stamp their place in the premier league.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our aim now is to rectify on our mistakes and try and work on our finishing more and try and make some more goals counted and we’ll try for a win on our next few games.”

Nadi will face Suva at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 4pm.

In other matches on Sunday at the Stadium, Nasinu will meet Nadroga at 12pm followed by Tailevu Naitasiri and Lautoka at 2pm.

Labasa and Ba will kick off round 16 of the DPL on Saturday at 1.30pm.