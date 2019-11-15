Nadi football aims to win first home game of 2020

The Nadi Soccer team wants to ensure they do not lose their first home game of 2020 when they take on Rewa tomorrow in the third round of the Vodafone Premier League match.

Coach Kamal Swamy says they side has prepared well and will avoid a lackluster performance to ensure they have a record of 2 wins a loss when the dust settles.

“Now we know its important and the players know its important for this game and they are preparing well for this game.”

Swamy is also calling on the fans to be patient.

“The fans should also know that in the previous years what Nadi soccer was playing was totally different from what we are trying to play now just because we want to develop football because its not just kick and chase its playing from the back.”

Nadi host Rewa at Prince Charles Park tomorrow.

Other VPL matches tomorrow will see Navua play Suva at the Uprising ground in Pacific Harbour and Nasinu playing Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

All matches will be played at 3pm tomorrow.

You can catch the live commentary of the Navua and Suva match on Radio Fiji Two.