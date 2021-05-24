Home

Football

Must win for Suva

Karalaini Tavi
December 5, 2021 1:10 pm

The Suva Football team will be gunning for a win in this afternoon’s clash against Lautoka in the Digicel Premier League.

For Suva, it’s not just about retaining their Premier title but making it to the O’League next year.

The Blues are coming in as favorites, leading the point table on 23 points followed by Suva on 17.



Suva President Ritesh Pratap says the players know what’s at stake.

“If we want to have any chance for qualifying for O’League next year we need to win this game. So the mentality is there and the boys know what needs to be done today.”

Suva will host Lautoka also at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium and in an earlier match, Labasa will face Nadi at 1pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Labasa/Nadi, Suva/Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.

In other matches, Ba meets Navua at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm while Nadroga will host Rewa also at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

 

