Moses joins Suva FC

Vanuatu International Joe Moses [Source: Suva FA/Facebook]

The Flick Hygiene Suva FC squad is set to be boosted with the inclusion of Vanuatu International Joe Moses.

Moses arrived in Fiji last night but will not feature in today’s game against Extra Labasa.

However, President Nitin Singh has assured fans that Moses will be in action from next week.

Singh believes Moses’s addition will strengthen the team and help improve their position in the Digicel Fiji Premier League standings.

Suva will play against Labasa at 1:30 pm today.

Other DFPL matches scheduled for tomorrow at 3 pm include Ba facing Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Nadroga meeting Lautoka at Churchill Park, and Rewa facing Tailevu Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Nadi will host Navua at Prince Charles Park.

Fans can listen to live commentary of the Suva vs Labasa match on Mirchi FM.