Morocco through to last 16

Morocco has advanced to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 victory over Comoros in Group C this morning.

Selim Amallah and Zakaria Aboukhlal scored for Morocco.

Morocco has maximum points from their opening two games and will face Gabon in their last group game.

Article continues after advertisement

In other results, Malawi beat Zimbabwe 2-1 and Senegal drew nil-all with Guinea.