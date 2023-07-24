Morocco aiming to inspire a nation once again at a World Cup

[Source: Reuters]

Months after the men’s impressive semi-final run in Qatar, Morocco’s women will create their own World Cup history today.

When the Atlas Lionesses take on Germany in Melbourne, they will become the first Arab team to compete in a Women’s World Cup.

Last year, Morocco’s women surprised everyone by reaching the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, which they hosted, only to lose 2-1 to South Africa in front of a crowd of 50,000 in Rabat.

Meanwhile, Germany, ranked second in the world, are aiming for their third Women’s World Cup title, their first since 2007.

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg expects a challenging group stage with South Korea and Colombia also in Group H, but her ultimate goal remains the championship.

[Source: ESPN]