Missed penalty costs Shakhtar in 0-0 stalemate against Bologna

[Source: Reuters]

Bologna were held to a 0-0 draw by visitors Shakhtar Donetsk, who missed an early penalty, in a lacklustre Champions League game.

The first half lacked excitement, but Bologna’s fans relished the milestone occasion as they returned to Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in almost 60 years.

The game was four minutes old when Heorhiy Sudakov’s penalty was saved by Bologna keeper Lukasz Skorupski after Stefan Posch fouled Eguinaldo.

Despite an energetic start to the second half and a couple of impressive saves from Shakhtar keeper Dmytro Riznyk, neither team could make a breakthrough.