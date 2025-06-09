Midfielder Casemiro to leave Man Utd this summer

[Source:Reuters]

Manchester United have said midfielder Casemiro will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this season.

The 33-year-old joined from Real Madrid for £70m in 2022 and has made 146 appearances.

He scored the opening goal in the 2023 Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle as Manchester United finished third in the Premier League in his first season.

Article continues after advertisement

But last year he was mentioned by new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe who told BBC Sport some players were “not good enough” and “overpaid”.

The Brazil international said: “I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life.

“It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months.

“We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.