Messi expected to start

Lionel Messi [Source: Reuters]

Canada and Argentina who opened the Copa America tournament three weeks ago will meet again today in the first semifinal.

When they met in the group stage, Argentina won 2-nil.

The two teams qualified first and second in group A, and both had to go to penalty shootouts in the quarterfinals, Argentina prevailed over Ecuador, while Canada did the same against Venezuela.

Argentina has the tournament’s top scorer, Lautaro Martínez, a goalkeeper in great form and a penalty shootout specialist Emiliano Martínez, in addition to a generation that already knows what it is to win titles.

Lionel Messi has recovered from the injury that sidelined him in the match against Peru and left him in doubt against Ecuador, and he is expected to start.

The Canadians are living the dream in their first participation in Copa América.

Their great goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, the talent of Jacob Shaffelburg, and solid defence are the main weapons of the team led by Jesse Marsch.

The match kicks off at 12pm today and the second semifinal between Colombia and Uruguay will be played tomorrow at the same time.

You can watch both games live on FBC Sports.