Messi and Ronaldo take enduring rivalry to record sixth World Cup

[Source: Reuters]

Two adjacent transparent bins in London became the venue for a silent but heated debate in 2015, with smokers depositing their stubbed-out butts to settle a burning question: who was the best soccer player in the world, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

As a way to encourage people to use bins for their butts, the biggest career rivalry in 21st-century soccer proved to be an effective conduit.

A decade on, however, the debate still rages as the duo head towards becoming the first men to appear in six World Cups.

Ronaldo and Messi have each scored more than 800 goals for club and country, winning nine Champions Leagues and 13 Ballon d’Or trophies between them.

Messi’s fans argue that his World Cup triumph for Argentina in 2022 puts him top of the pile but Ronaldo-worshipers cite his titles across Europe’s major leagues, a tally of 954 goals, including 143 for his country, and being the most-capped male international footballer with 226 appearances for Portugal.

Next year’s tournament in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, when Ronaldo will be 41 and Messi turns 39, will surely be their last.

