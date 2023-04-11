Melanesian Futsal Cup set for tomorrow

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Four Pacific nations will be battling in the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup which is set to begin tomorrow.

Fiji is hosting the tournament with Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia being visitors.

The Fiji Football Association, Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says futsal is a fast growing and a popular sport in this current time.

“Fiji FA is forking from its own resources and its own finances to look after the accommodation, meals and internal coast including water and ice for New Caledonia and Vanuatu because initially this was supposed to be a Tri-nations.”

The CEO adds this is a great platform for these individual team to build up for the OFC Futsal Competition which scheduled in late September.

Fiji will kick start the tournament against Vanuatu at 4 pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva tomorrow.