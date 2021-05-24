Home

Mbappe scores winner

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 16, 2021 8:21 am
[Source: PSG/Twitter]

Kylian Mbappe scored the winner with an 86th-minute penalty as Paris St-Germain came from a goal down to beat Angers.

The Ligue 1 leaders defeated Angers 2-1 at Parc des Princes earlier today.

The hosts were awarded a penalty for handball four minutes from time after the referee checked the pitch-side monitor.

Article continues after advertisement

Mbappe found the bottom corner to complete the comeback after Danilo Pereira’s header had pulled PSG level.

Angelo Fulgini had given the visitors the lead in the first half.

[Source: BBC Sport]

