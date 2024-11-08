Football

Mbappe left out of France squad for Israel and Italy games

Reuters

November 8, 2024 5:30 am

Kylian Mbappe [Source: Reuters]

France have left Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe out of their squad to face Israel and Italy in this month’s two Nations League games, coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday as his captain’s absence now stretches to four matches.

Deschamps did not say whether Mbappe, who played for Real in their Champions League home defeat by AC Milan on Tuesday, was injured, arguing his choice was a “one-off decision” and that the player “wanted to come” and join the team.

The 25-year-old Mbappe, who has been struggling for form after joining Real from Paris St Germain in the close season, missed two France games last month, against Israel and Belgium.

“I’ve had discussions with him, it is a decision that I took for this block of matches only,” Deschamps told a press conference. “Kylian wanted to come.”

France, who are second in Group A2 a point behind Italy after four games, take on Israel next Thursday at the Stade de France and travel to face the Italians on Nov. 17.

 

