Manchester United continue fine form

Manchester United stretched their winning run in all competitions to six games with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Casemiro latched onto free-kick with a cushioned volley to put Man United ahead halfway through the first half.

They doubled their lead four minutes into the second period as Luke Shaw, swept home an Alejandro Garnacho cut-back.

Marcus Rashford rounded off the scoring tapping into an empty net after a Bruno Fernandes pass to score in three successive Old Trafford league games for the first time.

They stay fourth joining third-placed Newcastle on 35 points.

Bournemouth stays at 15th, two points clear of the relegation places.

In other matches, Brighton defeated Everton 4-1, Newcastle held Arsenal to a nil-all draw and Fulham defeated Leicester 1-0.

