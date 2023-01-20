Manchester City closes gap on Premier League leaders

[Source: Premier League/Twitter]

Manchester City overpowered Tottenham with a stunning 4-2 comeback at Etihad Stadium to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to five points.

Spurs scored twice in the closing moments of the first half to leave Pep Guardiola’s side staring at a third successive loss.

Dejan Kulusevski gave Spurs the lead seconds before the break then Emerson Royal headed a second.

Riyad Mahrez came flying out after the interval to turn the game on its head with three goals in 12 minutes.

Julian Alvarez scored from close then Erling Haaland headed in from close range two minutes later to draw City level.

Mahrez completed a brilliant individual display when he raced clear in stoppage time to lift a clever finish over the keeper for City’s fourth.



