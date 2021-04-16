Man United eight points away from ladder leaders

Machester United is slowly closing in on ladder leaders Manchester City in the English Premier League with an eight point margin.

The side recorded yet another win seeing off Burnley 3-1 this morning.

Mason Greenwood scored twice for the Red Devils.

The 19-year-old watched his thumping opener after the break cancelled out moments later when James Tarkowski rose above Harry Maguire to level.

But Greenwood scored his second with six minutes remaining with a fierce left-footed strike that deflected beyond goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell at the front post.

Edinson Cavani then tapped in from close range in stoppage time to wrap up the victory at Old Trafford.

In another match, Arsenal held Fulham to a one-all draw.

[BBC SPORT]