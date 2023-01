[Photo: Reuters ]

Manchester City cruised into the FA Cup fourth round with a routine 4-0 victory over Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez set them on their way with a brilliant 23rd-minute free-kick before World Cup winner Julian Alvarez scored a second from the spot seven minutes later following Kai Havertz’s handball.

Phil Foden scored City’s third after 38 minutes, turning in Kyle Walker’s cross.