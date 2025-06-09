Maikah Dau follows in his father’s footsteps

Maikah Dau [Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook]

Fiji U17 football captain Maikah Dau made a quiet but memorable statement in Auckland last night after running out for Rewa FC in their opening Pacific Cup clash.

The 16-year-old, was included in Rewa’s match-day squad for their 0–0 draw against the AUFFI All Stars, a moment that instantly drew attention, not only because of his age, but because of his name.

Maikah is the son of former Rewa and Fiji defender Lorima Dau, a player long remembered for his grit in the famous red jersey.

Seeing Maikah with the Nausori based side has already sparked talk within football circles about whether Rewa could secure the teenager for the 2026 season.

For now, Maikah’s Pacific Cup duties continue today as he switches back to national colors, joining the Fiji U16 team for the inaugural U16 Pacific Cup.

They face the Auckland All Stars at 4.15pm.

In other results from Day 1, Penisoni Tirau was the hero for Ba, scoring the only goal in their 1–0 win over Northshore All Stars.

USA All Stars proved too strong for Labasa with a 4–1 victory, while Auckland All Stars edged Lautoka 2–1 in a tight contest.

