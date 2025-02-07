Liverpool thrash Spurs to set up League Cup final with Newcastle

[Source: Reuters]

Holders Liverpool punched their return ticket to Wembley and a League Cup final against Newcastle United after a 4-0 rout, and 4-1 aggregate victory, over a toothless Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Friday.

The runaway favourites took the lead, to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit against the injury-depleted visitors, when Cody Gakpo fired in a right-foot shot in the 34th minute from a Mohamed Salah cross.

Salah added his name to the scoresheet, shooting high into the net from the penalty spot in the 51st minute after Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky downed Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai slotted home the third and Virgil van Dijk completed the rout with a header.

Newcastle saw off Tottenham’s north London rivals Arsenal 2-0, and 4-0 on aggregate, on Wednesday to secure their second final in three years on March 16.

“I think the stadium helped a lot. We knew we had to come back,” Gakpo told Sky Sports.

“We went out there and tried to bring as much chances as possible. With the quality we have, we know we are going to get chances. It was a great win.”

The final will be Liverpool’s 15th in the League Cup but a first in English football for Liverpool’s Dutch manager Arne Slot, who replaced Juergen Klopp at the end of last season.

It also kept record 10-times League Cup winners Liverpool on course for a four-trophy haul this season.

They are six points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand, led the table into the last 16 of the Champions League and are still in the FA Cup.

Defeat was a bitter pill for Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, who has highlighted his record of winning something in his second season at a club but now has only the Europa League and FA Cup to aim for.