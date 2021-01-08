Home

Leicester moves on to next round of FA Cup

| @BBCWorld
January 10, 2021 7:10 am
Leicester City

Leicester City reached the FA Cup fourth round with an emphatic 4-0 win against Stoke City today.

Even without Jamie Vardy and James Maddison, a strong Foxes side displayed too much quality for the Championship side.

James Justin’s superb effort into the top right corner set them on their way before Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes added to their tally.

Stoke’s best chance fell to Sam Vokes with the score at nil-all but he blazed a volley over from close range.

While the Michael O’Neill’s Stoke side acquitted themselves well and at times troubled the visitors from set-pieces.

Leicester now stands in third place in the Premier League.

 

