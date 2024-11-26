Lautoka to miss regulars, Kakasi in for Pacific Cup

Darold Kakasi (left), Epeli Leiroti

The Lautoka football side will head into the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup without some of their stars but they’ve been bolstered with new additions and experienced guest players.

Among the notable absentees are Antonio Tuivuna, Epeli Leiroti, and Usman Omede.

However, the Blues have added veteran Solomon Islands international and former Ba forward Darold Kakasi, who will be returning to the field after missing out for the whole season.

Article continues after advertisement

Headlining the list of guest players joining Lautoka are Mohammed Aadil, Savenaca Baledrokadroka, Mohammed Aaron Arif, Alvin Singh, Mason Benco Wells, and Junior Dekedeke.

Additionally, experienced national coach Marika Rodu will be guiding the Blues as a technical advisor with coach Shivam Raj.

Lautoka Full Squad: Zibraaz SAHIB, Sitiveni CAVUILAGI, Maciu TUINUKU, Aporosa YADA, Veleni RASOREWA, Ilisoni TUINAWAIVUVU, Darold KAKASI, Ilimotama JESE, Kishan SAMI, Edwin SAHAYAM, Sairusi NALAUBU, Saula WAQA, Sterling VASCONCELLOS, Poasa BAINIVALU, Sakaraia NAISUA, Senirusi BOKINI, Mohammed AADIL, Savenaca BALEDROKADROKA, Mohammed Aaron ARIF, Alvin SINGH, Mason Benco WELLS, Junior DEKEDEKE.