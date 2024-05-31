Lautoka holds Ba

The Lautoka football team had to come from a goal down to hold Ba 1-all in the third match of the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Both sides were locked at nil-all at the breather.

Lautoka’s Sterling Vasconcellos scored an own goal and gave Ba the lead in the second half.

The Blues lifted its game and went all out to find the equaliser, as Sairusi Nalaubu found the back of the net after several attempts.

Lautoka will face Nadroga tomorrow at 3pm while Ba will face Nadi at 5pm.

You can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.