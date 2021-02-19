Lautoka gears up for VPL

Lautoka football continues to take advantage of its friendly matches to identify their key weaknesses ahead of the national league.

The Blues met Ba and Nadi in the pre-season clash with Coach Tagi Vonolagi testing the players’ combination.

Vonolagi says they are still yet to find a centre forward and striker combination.

“There’s a lot of key areas that we need to iron out before our first game against Navua but I’m happy with our fitness level. We hope to improve in the coming weeks.”

Lautoka will host Navua at Churchill Park on Sunday at 3pm in their first Vodafone Premier League clash of the season.

Other matches on Sunday at 3pm sees Rewa taking on Suva at the ANZ Stadium and Nadroga to host Nadi at Lawaqa Park.

Labasa will host Ba in the season opener on Saturday at 1.30pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa vs Ba and Rewa vs Suva matches on Mirchi FM.