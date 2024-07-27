Lautoka dethrones Labasa

Flick Hygiene Lautoka created the biggest upset of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants competition after beating defending champions Extra Supermarket Labasa 2-1 in their second match tonight.

The men in blue were first to put points on the board after Saula Waqa scored inside the goal box, from a kick reflected off by Lautoka’s keeper seven minutes into the first half for a 1-nil lead.

Lautoka slowly found their groove and was able to equalize the score line through Christopher Wasasala in the 28th minute.

Both sides displayed quality football over the next 20 minutes before heading into halftime at 1-all.

Labasa started strongly in the second half, but despite a handful of scoring opportunities near Lautoka’s goal mouth, they were unable to score.

The westerners continued to put pressure on Lautoka throughout the second spell and were finally able to score a winner through Waqa, who secured his second goal for the match in the 73rd minute.

Despite many desperate efforts, Labasa was unable to find the back of the net having tipped the crossbar a few times before the sound of the final hooter.