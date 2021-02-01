Home

Lautoka beats Lami to win Gujarati IDC

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
April 4, 2021 5:25 pm

Lautoka is the new champion of the Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Inter District Championship after beating Lami 4-3 in the final on penalty kicks.

The match was forced into extra-spell when both teams were locked at nil-all at the final whistle.

Lami team captain Teejesh Patel scored an own goal to give Lautoka the lead in extra-spell but Lami came back strongly and scored through Rohit Pillay to force the match into penalty shoot-out.

Lautoka managed to come out victorious in penalty-kicks to clinch the title.

 

