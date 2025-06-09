Labasa to make use of home advantage in second leg of CVC

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Labasa will look to capitalise on home advantage this weekend when they host Rewa FC in the second leg of the Pillay Garment Champion versus Champion clash at Subrail Park.

Coach Priyant Manu says the support of the home crowd will be crucial, especially with several younger players stepping up to fill the gaps left by senior teammates.

Manu admits the team is still finding its rhythm after a number of experienced players joined Extra Bula FC for the OFC Pro League season.

Fans from both sides turned out in strong numbers at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori during the first leg last weekend, and Manu is urging Labasa supporters to once again come out in force on Saturday.

Labasa will be aiming to bounce back after suffering a narrow 1–0 defeat to Rewa in the opening leg.

“The boys are adjusting well, and after this first game we are slowly finding our rhythm. This will also be our last chance to prove ourselves in this series against Rewa, and we want to do it for our fans. So please come out and support the boys this weekend.”

They are aware that while their ambition of a comeback may not be easy, they are determined to prove their worth and make their district proud.

Labasa will host Rewa at Subrail Park on Saturday at 1.30pm.

