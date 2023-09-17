Defense key for Labasa as Navua eyes second BOG title

The coach of Extra Supermarket Labasa, Intiaz Khan, is resolute in his team’s ability to maintain a robust backline that can effectively thwart their opponents.

This conviction was reinforced after their thrilling victory over Bargain Box Lautoka in the semi-finals yesterday.

Khan attributes their success to the solidity of their backline and is confident that they will replicate this performance against Southern Forest Navua in today’s match.

“The defense was marvelous, we had our strategy , we had our team talk and our game plan and I think it worked well.”

However, Labasa will be without the services of Lekima Gonerau in today’s encounter, as he was sent off in the previous match.

Despite this setback, the team remains determined and self-assured in their ability to defend their title.

Conversely, Navua is eager to claim their second Bog title, having last won it in 2005.

Meanwhile, the ongoing play-off between Nasinu and Savusavu will determine which team will be promoted to the Premier League in the upcoming season.

In the Digicel Premier League, Ba will face Tavua at 2pm at Garvey Park in Tavua, while Rewa will take on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.