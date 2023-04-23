Labasa set to face Navua

[File Photo]

Labasa will face Navua in round seven of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua at 2pm.

Labasa has won two of their five matches and is currently sixth on the points table with seven points.

Suva is playing Lautoka at 4 pm. at the same venue, with LIVE commentary of both matches to air on Mirchi FM.

At 3 pm., Nadroga will face Tailevu Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, while Nadi will host Rewa at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.