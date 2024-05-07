Labasa kicks-off Fiji FACT campaign on a high

The Labasa football team kicked off their Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT campaign with on a high after beating Nasinu 2-0 at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Eparama Moraica scored both the goals for the Babasiga Lions.

The hosts will face Rewa tomorrow at 7pm while Nasinu will take on Navua at 1pm.

Article continues after advertisement

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A NADROGA 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 LAUTOKA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 BA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 NADI 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 POOL B LABASA 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 NAVUA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 REWA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NASINU 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

You can catch the live commentaries off all the matches on Mirchi FM.