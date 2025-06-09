Labasa crushes Nasinu in EPL

Labasa FC sent a strong message to their rivals in round two of the Extra Supermarket Premier League after delivering a dominant 6–0 win over Nasinu at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor yesterday.

The 2025 Fiji FACT champions took control early, heading into the break with a commanding 3–0 lead.

The Babasiga Lions returned even stronger in the second half, netting three more goals to complete the emphatic victory.

Nasinu struggled to respond and were left overwhelmed by the final whistle, as Labasa’s clinical performance underscored their intent to be serious contenders this season.

The result serves as a clear warning to the rest of the league: Labasa are not here to make up the numbers but to stake their claim as title challengers.

