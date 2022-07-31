Kulas will come back stronger says Cole

The Digicel Fiji Kulas side.

Despite the result, Digicel Fiji Kulas coach Lisa Cole knows the side will be a force to reckon in future tournaments.

Papua New Guinea caused heartache at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last night, defeating the Kulas 2-1 in the final of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

Cole still had praises for the Kulas despite the loss.

Digicel Fiji Kulas coach Lisa Cole.

The national coach says these players are slowly moulding into becoming world class.

“The way this team played collectively, some of our goals were world-class goals, what they’re doing and the level they’re playing at is fantastic so now they’ve seen, what their level could be and now they need to rise above that as well.”

Cole says the side has picked up on weaknesses and will know how to improve in the next international tournament.

PNG will head to the Intercontinental Playoffs in New Zealand in February to fight for a spot in the World Cup.