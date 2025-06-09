Kulas urged to play with purpose at U19 OFC Championship

Fiji Kulas Under-19 women’s side. [Photo Credit: Fiji FA]

The Fiji Kulas Under-19 women’s side departs today for Tahiti to compete in the OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship, with a strong reminder from Fiji Football Association’s Head of Talent Identification, Sunil Kumar, to play with heart and purpose.

Kumar told the players that World Cup qualification would come down to determination and desire.

“Everyone is coming to Tahiti, they want to qualify for the World Cup, but it is who wants it more. It should come from inside, it should be very clear from day one.”

Kumar also reminded the squad of Fiji’s historic milestone in Taipei, where the national Under-17 boys qualified for their first-ever World Cup.

“Tahiti is a lucky place for us. The boys did it for the first time, so always remember you are representing your families, your villages, and most importantly Fiji. You are the chosen ones.”

The Kulas will begin their campaign later this week as they seek to secure qualification to the World Cup.

