Kulas ready for Solomons

The Fiji Kulas are anticipating a different Solomon Islands side when they clash in the Olympic Qualifying tournament in Samoa tomorrow.

The two sides last met in the Pacific Games last year, where our Kulas emerged winners, 4-1 to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Coach Angeline Chua says that match is now history and her players cannot be complacent against any opponent in the competition.

Chua says she is urging a players to bring their A-game, each time they step onto the field.

The Kulas will face the Solomon Islands at 10am tomorrow in their final Group A match.