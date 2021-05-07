Home

Krishna to consider other factors

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 15, 2021 4:35 pm
Roy Krishna

Fiji Football’s Wonder Boy, Roy Krishna has yet to finalize a new deal with Indian Super League side, ATK Mohun Bagan.

There’s some rumors about his contract extension for ATK but Krishna is currently focusing on keeping fit and spending time with his family in Ba.

Clubs from as far as Asia have shown interest in recruiting Fiji’s top footballer.

The 33-year-old says there are a number of factors he needs to consider before making any decision.

“At the moment I think we are just weighing our options. Trying to talk with my agents and family. My agents are really working hard on what will be the best interest for me and I have to be safe as well.”

Despite the difficulty brought about by COVID-19, Krishna is advising local players to continue with their training at home.

“There is not much options and first of all I think we all need to be safe. When you go for a run try to have this distance and be safe at the same time you are doing your training.”

Krishna is expected to make an official announcement about his future next month once a final decision is made.

