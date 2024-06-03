Krishna extends stay with Odisha FC

Digicel Fiji Football team captain Roy Krishna will stay with Odisha FC for another season in the Indian Super League.

The Fijian wonder boy will continue his journey with the club, solidifying his presence in Indian football for the 2024/25 season.

Krishna first joined the league in 2019 and is excited about his future with Odisha, and this will be his sixth season in the ISL.

He says he’s had a great season and can’t wait to see what they can achieve together in the coming season.

The energy and support he feels from fans both on and off the field is unparalleled, and it truly fuels his passion for the game.

Krishna helped the team reach the finals of the Super Cup and the semi-final of the ISL.

His exceptional performance saw him finishing as the joint top goal scorer for the current ISL season, further cementing his status as a prolific forward.

Krishna’s career in the ISL has been decorated with numerous accolades, including being the joint top goal scorer on two occasions and winning the golden ball in the 2020/21 season.

The former All Saints Secondary School student’s consistent goal-scoring prowess has made him the highest goal contributor in ISL history. This upcoming season will be Krishna’s sixth season in the Indian Super League.

Krishna believes his journey with Odisha is far from over and says he feels like he’s exactly where he’s meant to be and excited to build on the strong foundation they’ve laid to create more unforgettable memories with his teammates and their amazing supporters.

Roy Krishna is in training with the national team as they prepare for the Nations Cup, which will kick off in Suva later this month.