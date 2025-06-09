Krishna calls for support, match to broadcast live on FBC 2

Extra Supermarket Bula FC captain Roy Krishna is calling on the Fijian community in Auckland to turn out in numbers today as the team makes its OFC Pro League debut against Vanuatu United this afternoon.

Krishna says the squad has put in the hard work over the past few weeks in camp and is eager to put everything they have learned into action on the field.

He adds that while there is pressure to perform, the players are proud to be part of Fiji’s first professional football club and are motivated by the opportunity to create history.

“For our boys, it’s a privilege to be part of the team. We’ve already created history just by being part of it, now it is time to perform.”

The two sides will clash at 2pm at Taharoto Park in Takapuna, Auckland, with live coverage available on FBC 2.

