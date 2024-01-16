Jordan, Iraq claim opening wins at Asian Cup as Malaysia and Indonesia fall

[Source: Reuters]

Jordan crushed Malaysia 4-0 in the Asian Cup while Iraq cruised to a 3-1 win over Indonesia as the west Asian sides flexed their muscles in their respective group openers.

On a day where each match featured four goals, Jordan’s thumping victory moved them to the top of Group E — above South Korea who beat Bahrain 3-1 earlier on Monday.

Jordan’s Mahmoud Al-Mardi put his hand up for an early contender for goal of the tournament when the winger gave his side the lead with a shot from outside the box that floated over the keeper and into the top corner at the far post.

Iraq’s Mohanad Ali scored first when he was through on goal with just the keeper to beat but Marselino Ferdinan equalised after some fine work form Yakob Sayuri, who skipped a challenge and crossed the ball into the six-yard box for an easy goal.

However, Iraq burst Indonesia’s bubble late in added time just before the interval when Osama Rashid scored from close range after the keeper spilled a save.

Substitute Aymen Hussein then won a header in the 75th minute and volleyed home from the edge of the six-yard box to make it 3-1.

Iraq are second in Group D behind four-times champions Japan, who beat Vietnam 4-2 on Sunday.